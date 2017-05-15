After two seasons, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology horror comedy series Scream Queens is over.

“It is an anthology series, and Ryan felt that he told the story over the two seasons, he felt the story was complete,” Fox chairman Gary Newman said during Fox’s upfront presentation on Monday. “There is no plan to go back and tell more stories.”

Scream Queens star Lea Michele already has lined up a new series, ABC’s comedy The Mayor. Meanwhile, Murphy is back at Fox next season with a new series, first responders drama 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett.