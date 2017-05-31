Scott Pelley is out as anchor of CBS Evening News after contract negotiations failed to secure him the job going forward. Viewers have seen the last of Pelley on the newscast he has anchored since taking over for Katie Couric in 2011, and he now will be seen only on 60 Minutes, which he has co-hosted since 2003.

CBS News declined comment but is expected to make his departure official Wednesday. In the meantime, no replacement anchor has been named.

Pelley was a conspicuous no-show at CBS’ upfront presentation to media buyers at Carnegie Hall this month. The Eye network traditionally plugs its news programs during the presentation but this year made no mention of Pelley or his evening newscast, instead focusing CBS This Morning, with hosts by Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell chatting onstage.

CBS Evening News continues to run third among network evening newscasts in both total viewers and the news demo, behind NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir.

Page Six, which first reported the news, Pelley’s office was being cleaned out Tuesday while we was away on assignment for the Sunday night newsmag.

Pelley joined CBS News in 1989, covering such major stories as Operation Desert Storm, the 1992 presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Ross Perot and the Oklahoma City bombing. He was Chief White House Correspondent from 1997-99, leaving to join then-new 60 Minutes II.