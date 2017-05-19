Packed with a convincing presidential inauguration, power grabs, parental issues and not having to face a NBA Playoffs game, Scandal (1.2/5) came to the end of its second to last season last night with a new record it probably wasn’t aiming for.

Coming straight off the Season 13 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, which had a pretty big exit of its own, the two hour finale of the other Shonda Rhimes show hit a season finale low among the key demo. Down 14% among adults 18-49 from its one-hour May 11 show, last night’s Scandal Season 6 ender fell 33% from its one-hour Season 5 finale of May 12 last year. That 2016 season ender was the previous finale low for the Kerry Washington-led series.

Viewershipwise, Scandal snagged 5.3 million sets of eyeballs last night – it’s best result since April 6. Broken down hour-by-hour, last night’s Scandal pulled in a 1.3/5 in the 9 PM slot and a 1.1/5 in the 10 PM slot – which was a rise of 83% over the Season 2 and series finale of The Catch in the time period last week. Still, with Grey’s bopping up 6% over last week but down 17% from its Season 12 ender, ABC did win Thursday with a 1.5/6 rating and 6.10 million viewers – a rise of 15% in the demo and 22% in total audience from last Thursday.

Of course, even thought it was TGIT on TV last night, there were finales on-air that didn’t originate in Shondaland as The Blacklist (0.9/4) and MasterChef Junior (0.9/4) wrapped up their latest seasons. Revealing a vital relationship, the Season 4 ender of James Spader series was up a tenth from the final numbers its May 11 airing, which were adjusted down, However, compared to last year’s finale, last night’s two-hour Blacklist fell 31% in the demo to a season ender low – though we could see an adjustment in the 10 PM hour for the show.

Over on the often charming Gordon Ramsay show, as Atlanta native Jasmine was declared the winner of Season 5 of the two-hour ender of MasterChef Jr. The show stayed even with last week, but next to its Season 4 finale of January 29 this year, the latest cycle of the cooking competition for kids also deflated 31% among the 18-49s.

It was a night of two-hour offerings as Supernatural (0.6/2) ran the distance on the CW too. The fantasy horror series was up a tenth from its 9 PM offering of last week in that time slot and up two-tenths from the Riverdale Season 1 finale of May 11. After The Big Bang Theory (1.4/6) and The Great Indoors (1.0/4) encores, CBS also went for a double header with back-to-back airings of The Amazing Race at 9 PM (0.9/4) and 10 PM (0.7/3). The former was even with last week’s 10 PM offering will the latter was down 22% in the key demo.

The NBA Playoffs are back on tonight with the leading Cleveland Cavaliers going to the Boston Celtics’ hometown for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on TNT.