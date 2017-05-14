Last night’s Saturday Night Live with host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Haim averaged 10.337 million viewers overall and a 2.74 rating in adults 18-49 in “fast official” Live+ same day results.

It was the highest live coast-to-coast episode, above the first truly live nationwide installment on April 15 hosted by Jimmy Fallon (7.880 million viewers, 2.27 adults 18-49 rating) and also above the next-highest May 6 show hosted by Chris Pine (6.919 million viewers overall and a 1.87 rating in adults 18-49).

The May 13 telecast vs what SNL averaged with originals for the month of May last year was up +71% in adults 18-49 (with a 2.74 rating vs. a 1.60) and up +98% in total viewers (10.337 million vs. 5.233 million for the month of May 2016.

The highest marks this season were logged by the Feb. 11 episode hosted by Alec Baldwin and featuring musical guest Ed Sheeran (10.843 million viewers, 3.10 in 18-49) and the Nov. 12, 2016 show, the first SNL to follow the November Presidential Election, with host Dave Chappelle and musical guest A Tribe Called Quest (8.691 million viewers, 3.15 in 18-49).

The 2.74 rating in adults 18-49 beats 18 of last season’s 19 SNL originals and the 10.337 million viewers overall tops all 19 first-runs from last season.