Update, with videos No long goodbyes or tributes, but Saturday Night Live saw Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer off with a strong episode for each of the departing, long-time players.

The two were among the ensemble in a winking, end of show sketch about graduating high school seniors, and both players got plenty of airtime earlier, with Bayer taking the lead in a particularly fine pre-taped short about a super-annoying woman (“She’s been reading The Goldfinch for two years”) whose exasperated boyfriend (Beck Bennett) placates with a Cartier diamond-encrusted Fidget Spinner.

Bayer went for broke as a flatulent Golden Age of Hollywood movie star, a gross-out sketch that had no business being as funny as it was.

The seven-year SNL vet also reprised her recently-introduced Dawn Lazarus, Weekend Update’s impossible-to-understand meteorologist; and a no-respect wife who gets drenched on a Jurassic Park water ride.

As for Moynihan, he couldn’t leave SNL without one last hurrah as Weekend Update’s Drunk Uncle (“Ghostbusters should be men!”). Watch that one above.

Moynihan, leaving the show after nine seasons to star in his CBS comedy Me, Myself & I, earlier shared tonight’s stage with host Dwayne Johnson in a wrestling trash-talk bit:

And in the episode’s riskiest moment, Moynihan played a mad scientist appalled at the unspeakable creation of his fellow evil-doer. They spoke it, and it wasn’t worth the risk, but Moynihan sailed through unscathed, one of SNL‘s most reliable players to the end.