Sources confirm to Deadline that Sasheer Zamata is leaving Saturday Night Live, the show’s third cast member in a week to make the just-ended Season 42 the last.

Zamata, who was with the show for four seasons, follows Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan, both of whom have confirmed that last night’s season finale would be their last.

Though she hadn’t scored any real breakthrough original characters, Zamata did a strong Michelle Obama, and included Rihanna and Solange Knowles among her roster. She played the clueless vlogger Janelle in a recurring bit, including once with Chris Rock as her dad.

She was a regular on the show’s “Black Jeopardy” skits, including this excellent one with Tom Hanks last October:

She’s also appeared in feature films Sleight, Yoga Hosers and Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, among others. Upcoming is The Outdoorsman.

Her comedy special Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind debuted in March on SeeSo.

Like Bayer and Moynihan, Zamata wasn’t given an onscreen send-off last night, though the three did get a hero’s hoist once the cameras were off. Zamata shared the moment on her Instagram page today:

Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) on May 21, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Offstage, Zamata was named a celebrity ambassador to the American Civil Liberties Union in 2015, and has done work with the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report Zamata’s exit.