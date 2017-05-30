The civil lawsuit filed by the Sarah Jones’ family against the railroad company CSX is moving forward and has a trial date set for July 10. The case will be heard in Savannah, about an hour and a half outside of Doctortown where their daughter was the 27 year-old camera assistant was killed three years ago on the set (live train tracks) of the film Midnight Rider.

Richard and Elizabeth Jones filed the wrongful death and negligence suit in May of 2014 against several parties, including CSX. All those have either been settled out or dropped. However, CSX is, so far, standing firm. At issue is whether CSX “breached its duty to exercise ordinary care and take reasonable safety precautions,” according to the suit filed by the Joneses.

At the suit’s core is the fact that other trains passed the Midnight Rider cast and crew on Feb. 20, 2014, which was revealed by both OSHA and FRA reports, but “No warning was given to the subsequent train that ultimately caused Sarah’s death … Moreover, despite its actual knowledge that the Midnight Rider cast and crew were on and around the railroad tracks and trestle bridge on Feb. 20, CSX never sent a representative to the location to secure the removal of individuals and equipment from the railroad tracks.” CSX did not slow the speed of the subsequent train, the suit states.

It will be a jury trial.