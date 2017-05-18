EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock will star in Cash Truck, a film inspired by the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, for Joel Silver’s Silver Pictures. Josef Wladyka, whose credits include Manos Sucias and Narcos, will direct the screenplay by Ethan Erwin, Albert Hughes, and John Hodge. The deal came together on the ground here at Cannes. Bullock will star in an intense, emotionally-charged action-thriller that explores greed, revenge and the dark heart of human nature. The intrigue begins when Alex (Bullock), an American who has fallen on hard times, starts a job at a London armored car company that was the recent target of a deadly heist. She works her way into the confidence of the tight-knit crew and we discover that there is much more to Alex than it seems. As she goes to dangerous and morally complicated lengths to pursue her own mysterious agenda, an explosive secret from Alex’s past surfaces propelling the story in shocking, thrilling new directions‎. Silver will produce the project, with Silver Picture’s Hal Sadoff serving as executive producer. IMR International is handling international sales and will introduce the title to buyers at Cannes. CAA represents the domestic distribution rights. The agency reps both Bullock and Wladyka. Gravity star Bullock, who won her Oscar for The Blind Side, most recently completed the Gary Ross-directed Ocean’s Eight, alongside Cate Blanchette, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and a strong ensemble that materialized for the female-centric spinoff of the Ocean’s Eleven series at Warner Bros.