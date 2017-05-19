Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the North American distribution rights to Nathan Silver’s Tribeca film Thirst Street, starring Lindsay Burdge, Damien Bonnard, and narrated by Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston. The company is planning to release the pic sometime this year. Co-written by Silver and C. Mason Wells, the film follows grief-stricken American flight attendant Gina (Burdge) on a layover in Paris, where she hooks up with nightclub bartender Jerome (Bonnard). As Gina falls deeper into lust and opts to stay in France, Jerome’s ex (Esther Garrel) reenters the picture, sending Gina on a downward spiral of miscommunication, masochism and madness. Wells produced along with Louise Bellicaud, Claire Charles-Gervais, Josh Mandel, Ruben Amar, Katie Stern, Joshua Blum, Matthew Ellison, David Solal, Elsa Leeb, and Jordan Goldnadel. Samuel Goldwyn’s Peter Goldwyn and Cinetic’s Jason Ishikawa negotiated the deal.

Gunpowder & Sky Distribution has picked up the U.S. rights to McLaren, the Roger Donaldson-directed documentary biopic about the New Zealand-born founder of McLaren motorsports. The company rollout the film throughout the summer, beginning in late May with a VIP screening the weekend of McLaren’s return to the Indy 500, followed by a digital release in August. The docu chronicles McLaren’s life from his humble beginnings at his father’s auto shop in Auckland, becoming the youngest driver ever to win a Grand Prix, to his untimely death at 32 in a racing accident. The film was co-written by Matthew Metcalfe, Tim Woodhouse and James Brown, with Fraser Brown and Metcalfe producing. The deal was negotiated by XYZ Films. Outside of the U.S., McLaren will be released by Transmission Films in New Zealand and Australia, and by Universal Pictures in all other global territories.