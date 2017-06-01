Samantha Bee saluted President Donald Trump, on Full Frontal Wednesday night, for keeping a campaign promise. The previous night, for about five whole hours, he made America truly great, as its citizens obsessed over his newly tweeted word, “covfefe.”

“Trump is right. He really does have the best words!” Bee beamed.

“The twitterverse greeted ‘covfefe’s arrival with unfettered rapture,” she enthused. “For that glorious interlude between midnight and 5 AM we were like passengers on the Titanic who decided to say ‘F*ck it!’ and rock out to the band.”

“This is what happens when you’ve abstained from your phone for 9 days,” she said of Trump, who had remained tweet-free the entire time he was on his first international trip as POTUS.

The trip itself was not so successful, Bee said, noting he had refused to take questions from the press – in particular, questions about Russian contacts with about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner or, as Bee likes to call him, “precocious slum lord and part-time death mask model Jared Kushner.”

“You can’t fly to Europe and shun the press; you’re not Greta Garbo!” Bee scolded Trump.