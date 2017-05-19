Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights from Hannibal Classics to John Luessenhop’s action thriller Speed Kills, starring John Travolta.

Written by by Luessenhop (Takers) and David Aaron Cohen, Speed Kills is based on the true story of speedboat racing champion and multimillionaire Don Aronow (Travolta), who leads a double life that lands him in trouble with the law and drug lords.

The film begins principal photography at the end of the month in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Costarring are Mira Sorvino, Katheryn Winnick, Jordi Molla, James Remar and Kellan Lutz.

Speed Kills marks Saban Films’ third collaboration with Richard Rionda Del Castro of Hannibal Classics following USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, starring Nicolas Cage, and I Am Wrath, with Travolta. The film will be produced by Richard Rionda Del Castro for Hannibal Classics, Blue Rider Entertainment and Oscar Generale.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films with Richard Rionda Del Castro on behalf of Hannibal handling Worldwide sales.