Saban Films has picked up U.S. rights to Brian Smrz’s 24 Hours to Live starring Ethan Hawke and Chinese actress Xu Qing. Paul Anderson, Liam Cunningham and Rutger Hauer also star in the upcoming thriller, which will receive a theatrical release later this year.

Zachary Dean writes based on an original script from Ron Mita and Jim McClain. Story follows a career assassin who turns rogue after his latest mission goes awry. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Fundamental Films’ Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon produced the film, with Fundamental Films fully financing. Kent Kubena, Jon Kuyper, Jonathan Fuhrman and Gary Glushon are exec producing.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films. CAA handled U.S. rights with Sierra/Affinity handling international sales and will screen the film in Cannes.

“We love the film,” said Bromiley. “It’s the kind of high-octane thriller we’ve come to know and understand. We’ve been following this projejct from the script stage and are very excited we were able to make a deal.”

Fundamental Films’ Gao said: “We’re thrilled to be partnered with the team at Saban who are just as passionate and excited as we are to share this wild ride with everyone.”