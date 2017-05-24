Screen Media Films has secured the North American rights to Ryan Eggold directorial debut film Literally, Right Before Aaron, which had its world premiere at last month’s Tribeca Film fest. Starring Justin Long, Cobie Smulders, Ryan Hansen, John Cho, Kristen Schaal, Peter Gallagher, Dana Delany, Lea Thompson, and Luis Guzmán, the film will bow in theaters later this year.

The comedy follows Adam (Long) who, not ready to let his engaged ex-girlfriend Allison (Smulders) go, decides to attend the wedding in hopes of convincing himself and everyone else that he is truly happy for her. After a series of embarrassing, hilarious, and humbling situations, Adam discovers the comedy in romance, the tragedy of letting go and the hard truth about growing up.

Eggold wrote the pic, based on a short he filmed six years ago. The Blacklist star also produced along with Cassandra Kulukundis, Alexandra Rizk Keane, Nancy Leopardi, and Ross Kohn.

The deal was negotiated by Screen Media’s Seth Needle with Jay Cohen at Gersh on behalf of the filmmakers.