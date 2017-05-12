EXCLUSIVE: Tom Keen is coming home. The Blacklist: Redemption star Ryan Eggold will return to the mothership series as a series regular next season following the freshman drama’s cancellation.

Eggold was an original cast member on The Blacklist, co-starring for three seasons until he left to headline spinoff Redemption. The Blacklist was just renewed by NBC for a fifth season.

The offshoot series, which originated as an episode of The Blacklist last spring, centered on Ryan Eggold’s character Tom Keen and Tom’s mother Scottie, played by Famke Janssen, who ran a private military corporation with an army of covert mercenaries.

Eggold will now rejoin the cast of The Blacklist, led by James Spader as Red Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.