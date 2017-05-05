Ruth Wilson is set to star in three-part drama The Wilsons for BBC One as part of the channel’s bumper new drama slate.

Inspired by Wilson’s grandmother and set in 1960s and 1940s London and 1930s India, the drama follows Alison Wilson who thinks she is a normal, happily married woman. But when her husband Alec suddenly dies, a woman turns up on her doorstep, claiming that she is the real Mrs. Wilson. Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage – and Alec’s love for her – but is instead led into a world of dark and troubling secrets. Alec was a British spy and a best-selling novelist and Alison is pushed to the very brink to find out the truth.

Anna Symon writes the story, inspired by Wilson’s grandmother who discovered after her husband died that she wasn’t his only family. Wilson will star and exec produce. Snowed-In Productions’ Ruth Kenley-Letts and Neil Blair and BBC’s Lucy Richer also exec produce.

“I am so excited to bring to the small screen the extraordinary lives of my grandparents,” said Wilson. “Theirs is a profoundly moving story and the BBC is the perfect home for it.”

The Wilsons has been commissioned for the BBC by Controller of Drama Piers Wenger and Director of Content Charlotte Moore. Last night, Wenger unveiled his vision for BBC drama with a host of new commissions to boot including dramas from Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) and re-imaginings of classics such as Little Women and The War of the Worlds.