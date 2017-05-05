EXCLUSIVE: The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson is set to join Domhnall Gleeson in The Little Stranger, the wartime ghost story that will mark the next directorial outing of Room helmer Lenny Abrahamson. The Danish Girl’s Lucinda Coxon has adapted it from the Sarah Waters gothic novel and Element Pictures is producing with Gail Egan. The drama takes place in post-WWII Britain, where a doctor (Gleeson) revisits a crumbling great house called Hundreds Halls where his mother once worked as a nurse maid. The owners are losing the house because they can’t afford the taxes, even though they say the home is haunted by the malevolent ghost of their mother’s first born daughter. The doctor becomes obsessed with marrying one of the owner’s daughters (Wilson), and bad things happen. Wilson, just set to star in the BBC 1 three part drama The Wilsons, most recently completed How to Talk To Pretty Girls At Parties and Dark River, is repped by CAA, Troika and Untitled. Paradigm and The Agency-repped Gleeson has completed several films beyond reprising in the Rian Johnson-directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi; he costars with Tom Cruise in American Made; plays A.A. Milne in the Simon Curtis-directed Goodbye Christopher Robin, Mr. McGregor in Peter Rabbit, and costarring in the Darren Aronofsky-directed Mother! and the David Wain-directed A Futile & Stupid Gesture.