Image Nation Abu Dhabi has signed a three-year deal with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider to produce a slate of high-concept, English-language dark genre films. The plan is to make at least one pic a year at a modest budget financed by Image Nation, with the focus on international appeal and franchise potential.

No details on any of the pics yet, but you get the gist of the “dark genre” plan. Lee of course launched his career through his Vertigo Entertainment with The Ring and The Grudge franchises, with executive producer credits on the just-wrapped A&E series Bates Motel and Fox’s newly renewed The Exorcist in addition to the Lego Movie and How To Train Your Dragon franchises. He’s also a producer on Warner Bros’ upcoming Stephen King adaptation It.

Schneider produced the Paranormal Activity and Insidious franchises in addition to M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit and this year’s hit Split. Lee and Schneider teamed to produce last year’s Blair Witch horror-thriller reboot.

“Steven Schneider and Roy Lee are very well-respected producers in Hollywood with an enviable track record in both the United States and internationally, having produced such record-breaking hits as this year’s Split, Paranormal Activity, The Grudge and the upcoming It,” said Ben Ross, Head of Narrative Film and Television at Image Nation Abu Dhabi, in announcing the deal. “We are pleased to be able to partner with two producers of this caliber under this exciting new deal, which will allow us to broaden our international production slate to create more dark genre titles with great potential for lucrative franchises.”

Schneider and Image Nation recently teamed on Ali F. Mostafa’s dystopian thriller The Worthy which hits Netflix this month.

“I first worked with the team at Image Nation Abu Dhabi on The Worthy, and found it to be a very gratifying experience,” Schneider said. “They are incredibly supportive of the filmmaker’s vision and a great producing partner. I look forward to expanding my relationship with them.”

Added Lee: “I am impressed with the way Image Nation has approached the genre space. Steven and I are excited to work with them in creating globally appealing movies and franchises and pushing the bounds of the genre.”

Image Nation Abu Dhabi also has production deals with Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment and Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald’s Parkes + MacDonald shingle. Upcoming Image Nation projects include a Benji movie produced by Blumhouse Productions, and the horror-thriller Prey produced by Blumhouse and Hyde Park.