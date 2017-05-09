Fox has started clearing its shelves as it is getting ready to pick up new series. The network has pulled the plug on crime drama Rosewood after two seasons.
Rosewood, starring Morris Chestnut and Jaina Lee Ortiz, was a success story when it launched in fall 2016 with little fanfare but drew solid ratings as a Wednesday night 8 PM anchor leading to Empire and landed an early Season 2 renewal.
But this past fall, Rosewood was moved to Thursdays where it struggled away from Empire’s halo. The series was eventually moved to the low-trafficked Friday night. In its second season, it averaged a very modest 3 million viewers and a 0.7 Live+same day 18-49 rating.
Rosewood, from Temple Hill and 20th Century Fox TV, was created by Todd Harthan. It starred Chestnut as Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr., a charismatic, pathologist recruited by Miami’s homicide department and partnered with tough Detective Annalise Villa (Ortiz). Lorraine Toussaint, Gabrielle Dennis, Anna Konkle, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Eddie Cibrian cp-starred.
Here is Chestnut’s note to fans on Instagram:
I am very grateful about the part that everyone took in Rosewood’s journey, because everyone was truly an integral part; the writers who crafted great story-lines, the actors who brought these stories to life, the production crew who sustained the show’s infrastructure, and the terrific fans who embraced this phenomenon and became just as much a part of Rosewood as anyone else. FOX provided a platform for a show that made strides in diversity and the images it projected, as all-inclusive. We were able to peer into the lives of characters who displayed their hopes, dreams, courage and fears. Rosewood also helped reinforce a newer definition of Family, as a group of people who most care for and support one another. The Rosewood family, itself was an Extremely Special group of people who’ll be friends forever. This is not only a part of the industry, it’s a part of life. When one door closes, two more can open… Thank you all for your continued #onelove and support. See you back on the screen soon. Big and Small. #PEACE – MC
They needed better writers. They should have cancelled after a new showrunner and staff. It had potential, but it was too vanilla compared to Bones and House. What it also lacked was a charismatic lead character. The writers forgot how to make the lead character the title of the show. Instead he became a flat character. House had an edge. Bones had an edge. 24 had an edge. Edgy characters get the renewals.
Shouts to the Rosewood cast & crew. Admittedly I never watched a full episode but it looked fun and interesting and the unit seemed to get along well. All the best to them all.