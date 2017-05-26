ABC’s Roseanne revival trailer is generating lots of online buzz. Since its premiere at the network’s upfront presentation on May 16, the trailer has gotten 33.2 million views across Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Most of the views have been generated on Facebook, with 31.6 million views. The trailer also has gotten the most shares of new ABC series trailers on Facebook, with 407,000.

ABC’s The Good Doctor trailer comes in second to Roseanne, with 25.4 million views, 22 million of those on Facebook. Trailers for The Mayor, The Gospel of Kevin and The Crossing also had strong showings, with 13.7 million, 7.7 million and 4.4 million views, respectively since the May 16 release.

NBC’s Will & Grace revival trailer also is showing strong, with 26.2 million views since its release on May 14.

The new broadcast series trailer record-holder for most views still seems to be Season 1 of NBC’s This Is Us, which crossed the 50 million mark in its first 11 days following its May 15, 2016 release.

You can watch ABC’s new series trailers here.