ABC has released the first cast photo for its midseason Roseanne reboot. Taken today during the network’s upfront presentation in New York City, the pic below features most of the series’ stars.

Front row, from left, are Michael Fishman (DJ Conner), Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Conner) and John Goodman (Dan Conner). Back row is Alicia Goranson (Becky Conner) on the left and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris).

ABC/Paula Lobo

You can compare with the original cast photo below.

ABC

The eight-episode reboot of ABC’s hit blue-collar family sitcom also stars Sara Gilbert (Darlene). Sarah Chalke, who played the Becky character in later seasons, also will appear in another role. The series is slated to premiere in 2018.