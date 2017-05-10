The Duplass Brothers are checking in at HBO again this summer. The premium channel has set 11 PM Friday, July 28, for the series premiere of Room 104, an anthology comedy set in a single room of an average American motel that tells a different story of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode.

The anthology comedy genre was hot when HBO greenlighted the series last summer. Around the same time, TBS gave a series order to Greg Garcia’s half-hour Guest Book, set at a small-town vacation home, with each episode featuring a different set of guests renting the house. Netflix has Joe Swanberg’s Chicago-set single-camera series Easy, YouTube Red has Bad Internet, and Hulu has sci-fi drama-comedy anthology series Dimension 404.

Among the many actors to be featured in Season 1 of Room 104 are Hugo Armstrong, Davie-Blue, Melonie Diaz, Jay Duplass, Veronica Falcon, Adam Foster, Ellen Geer, Keir Gilchrist, Philip Baker Hall, Sarah Hay, Poorna Jagannathan, Orlando Jones, Ethan & Gavin Kent, Amy Landecker, Konstantin Lavysh, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, Keta Meggett, Natalie Morgan, Ross Partridge, Karan Soni, Dendrie Taylor, Tony Todd, Will Tranfo, James Van Der Beek, Mae Whitman and Nat Wolff.

Room 104 is exec produced by showrunners Jay and Mark Duplass’ and comes from their overall deal with the premium network. Along with Steve Zissis, the brothers also created the HBO comedy series Togetherness, which ran for two seasons, and executive produce HBO’s adult animated comedy series Animals, whose second season launched in March.

Xan Aranda also is a writer and executive producer on Room 104, with Ross Partridge as writer and co-executive producer and Sydney Fleischmann as producer. Other writers include Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Mark Duplass, Dayna Hanson and Carson Mell.