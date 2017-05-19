EXCLUSIVE: Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Richard Dreyfuss, Peter Facinelli, Jacqueline Bisset, Richard Schiff, Guy Burnet and Nadine Velazquez are starring in Asher. Michael Caton-Jones (Rob Roy, This Boys Life) is attached to direct for Perlman’s Wing and a Prayer Pictures.

In the Jay Zaretsky-scripted drama, Perlman plays the title character. A Mossad member-turned-gun for hire, Asher lives an austere life in an ever-changing Brooklyn. Coming to the end of his career and perhaps his life, Asher breaks an oath he took as a young man when he meets Sophie (Janssen) on a job gone sideways. In an effort to live a life before it’s too late, he must kill the man he was, for a last chance at becoming the man he wants to be.

Wing and a Prayer Pictures’ Perlman and Josh Crook are producing alongside Ad-am Folk of Bullet Pictures, and Brian Wilkins of LINK Entertainment. XYZ Films is selling the film here at Cannes. Gersh and XYZ are handling domestic rights. XYZ will also be executive producing. Gray Krauss Stratford Sandler Des Rochers is handling legal for the film.

Wing and a Prayer Pictures has been busy, recently producing the JK Simmons-Emile Hirsch movie All Nighter; the Marc Forster-directed All I See Is You with Blake Lively and Jason Clarke; Pottersville starring Michael Shannon, Ian McShane, Judy Greer, Perlman, Tom Lennon, and Christina Hendricks; and Sergio And Sergie, the first Cuban and American co-production since the embargo.

Perlman is repped by Gersh and Link Entertainment; Janssen by ICM Partners and Brookside Artist Management; Dreyfuss by APA; Facinelli by APA, Zero Gravity and attorney Barry Littman; Bisset by APA; Burnet by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment; and Velasquez by Primary Wave Entertainment.