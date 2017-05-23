The entertainment world is reacting to the death today of English actor Sir Roger Moore. Mia Farrow wrote “Few are as kind and giving as was Roger Moore.” Piers Morgan tweeted of Moore: “A wonderful actor & lovely man.” Duran Duran, the band who wrote the theme song for the 1985 film a A View To A Kill, the last of Moore’s seven 007 movies, tweeted simply “RIP Roger.”

The actor, known best for his roles as the iconic James Bond and Simon Templar in TV series The Saint, died today at the age of 89. You can read some of the reactions below. We’ll be updating with more throughout the day.

Jane Seymour, who starred opposite Moore as Bond girl Solitaire in 1973’s Live and Let Die, remembers the actor in the statement below:

“I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing.

The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process.

He taught me about work ethic and humility.

He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be.

Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back.

He was my Bond.” — Jane Seymour

Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond… so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017