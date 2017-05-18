Two projects with Roger Ailes front and center are still in development in Hollywood: one for film and one TV project. At Annapurna, the mini-major that was behind multiple pictures recognized by the Academy such as American Hustle, Her, Zero Dark Thirty, and Foxcatcher (to name a few), is a yet-untitled feature about the sexual harassment inside the network that prompted the swift departure of Ailes.

That project which is being penned by The Big Short‘s Charles Rudolph will tell the story about the growing consternation inside the network after multiple women — including Megyn Kelly — levied those charges against Ailes. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison is producing with Randolph and Margaret Riley.

Interesting to note is that Randolph’s Big Short writing partner and director Adam McKay just recently set up a Dick Cheney pic at Paramount.

In television, Showtime is also in development on the limited series, Secure And Hold: The Last Days Of Roger Ailes. The project, which is being spearheaded by Spotlight director and co-writer Tom McCarthy and New York magazine journalist Gabe Sherman, landed at the premium network after a competitive bidding situation. It will be a Showtime-Blumhouse Television production.

Sherman wrote the 2014 book The Loudest Voice In the Room about the rise of Ailes’ Fox News to a billion-dollar business and broke most of the news about the sordid allegations of sexual harassment that prompted Ailes’ ouster.

McCarthy is shepherding the series and will write and executive produce alongside Sherman, with John Harrington Bland and Jennifer Stahl writing and co-executive producing.