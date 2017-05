The media world is reacting to the news of the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, who died today at 77. FNC’s Bret Baier, Geraldo Rivera and Sean Hannity were among the first to share their thoughts. You can read Hannity’s statement here and see others below. Check back for updates.

Love and prayers to Beth and Zach. R.I.P Roger – you changed television as we know it. https://t.co/1vjhGFQaDc — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 18, 2017

OMG #RogerAiles is gone, devastating news, & Erica & I send our condolences to Beth, their son Zack & the entire family. He was a great man — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

RIP #RogerAiles one of the most impt broadcasters in history-The genius who created #FoxNews -a good friend, who loved his family & country — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

Friends for decades #RogerAiles hired me twice-at #CNBC & #FoxNews after 9/11. I so lament his passing & the circumstances of his last year — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 18, 2017

RIP Roger Ailes a good friend, great American and communications genius @StoneColdTruth — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 18, 2017