Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes died Thursday. Fox News confirmed his death this morning. He was 77. The cause of death is not immediately known.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

His wife Elizabeth Ailes provided a statement to the Drudge Report: “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Ailes death comes less than a year after he resigned from the company over multiple allegations of sexual harassment. His ouster as Fox News CEO came shortly after Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him July 6, after her contract was not renewed. Before his exit, Ailes, the architect of the Fox News as a ratings behemoth and political force, had signed a multi-year contract to continue running Fox News, Fox Business Network, and Fox Television Stations.

The financial fallout from the sexual harassment claims and lawsuits, meanwhile, has continued to pile up at Fox News Channel. In corporate filings submitted by parent 21st Century Fox in May, the price tag stood at $45 million. They also forced the exits of Fox News’ biggest star, Bill O’Reilly, and co-president Bill Shine.

Ailes was serving as president of CNBC in the early 1990s when he left to create Fox, in which he helped shape and transform the modern cable news landscape. Before founding Fox, he worked as a producer and also worked in politics as a consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush, as well as Rudy Giuliani’s first mayoral campaign. In 2016, he joined the Donald Trump campaign as an adviser and assisted with debate preparation.