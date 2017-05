Roger Ailes, the founder and chairman of Fox News, is dead at age 77, Fox News Channel reports.

Ailes’s whose career spanned five decades, founded Fox News in 1996. He was ousted as head of Fox News last summer after several women accused him of sexual harassment, including Gretchen Carlson who filed a lawsuit against him.

“Roger, to you in the heavens we say god bless,” Bill Hemmer said on air.

More to come….