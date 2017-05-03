After two decades at entertainment agency Ant Farm, Rodd Perry has left to join Paramount Pictures as executive VP of creative advertising. He will report to Peter Giannascoli, the studio’s co-President of domestic marketing.

Perry previously worked with Paramount but as a producer and creative director at Ant Farm. Following the vendor’s acquisition by DDB Worldwide over ten years ago, he served as co-President, where he played a key role in its expansion into digital marketing, post-production services, and music publishing.

He is an award-winning creative director, having developed several campaigns for Paramount, including franchises as Transformers, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible as well as Iron Man and The Wolf of Wall Street. He did the same for a bevy of other campaigns for films The Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Kill Bill and 50 Shades of Grey.

Prior to Ant Farm, he worked for 5 years at Buena Vista Home Entertainment.