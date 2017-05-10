EXCLUSIVE: Rita Volk, who starred for three seasons on MTV’s Faking It, will co-star in Summertime, a ensemble coming-of-age film written and directed by Edward Burns. The pic, which Burns will produce with longtime producing partner Aaron Lubin, is scheduled to go in front of the cameras next month in New York.

Set on the south shore of Long Island in the summer of 1983, the film follows a group of working-class teenagers and 20-somethings as they work their summer jobs, fall in and out of love, and wrestle with what the future holds when the summer ends and the real world beckons. Volk will play Winky, a small-town girl who has never dreamed of leaving Long Island, until she meets the free-spirited Terry, an aspiring singer-songwriter, who challenges her to live outside her comfort zone.

Achates Film Partners is executive producing.

Volk, repped Paradigm, Archetype and SGSBC, recently starred in Go90 series Relationship Status, which was produced by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, and was an official selection at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Burns — who will take on a supporting role in Summertime –wrote, directed, and starred in the TNT cop series Public Morals, which he and Lubin exec produced along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV.