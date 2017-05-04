Screen Media Films is ready to party with Ripped, bogarting North American and UK rights to the time-travel stoner comedy starring Russell Peters and Faizon Love. The red-eyed pic will get a day-and-date release June 23.

Screen Media Films

Directed by Brad Epstein from a script he co-wrote with Billiam Coronel, Ripped tells the story of Harris (Peters) and Reeves (Love), a pair of free-spirited stoners in 1986 who upload some CIA-created secret pot that knocks them out for 30 years. Coming to in 2016, they try to fathom the societal changes that have occurred since the Reagan years. The Ripped Van Winkles might have lost three decades but not their uncomplicated enthusiasm for getting their lives back on track and figuring out the crazy modern world. Epstein also produced the pic with Ike Suri and Suzanne Weinart.

The deal was negotiated between Seth Needle, SVP Worldwide Acquisitions at Screen Media Films, and Mark Padilla, SVP of Sales at Double Dutch International. DDI will handle worldwide sales for Ripped at the Cannes market this month.

“Ripped is a great laugh-out-loud movie, and we’re happy that Screen Media shares our sense of humor,” Padilla said. “We are definitely glad of their involvement and believe that Ripped has found a good home.”

Hit the NSFW teaser here: