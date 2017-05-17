Ahead of Friday’s domestic launch of his feature sequel Alien: Covenant, TNT has booked Ridley Scott to develop a night of original sci-fi programming. Early plans call for the block to serve as a showcase for hourlong series, shortform programs and other formats to be developed in collaboration with the filmmaker.

The slate, which is part of Turner’s upfront presentation today in New York, is being produced by Scott Free Productions in association with Turner’s Studio T, with Scott and David W. Zucker serving as executive producers and Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger as co-executive producers.

“Being given the creative license to generate and develop science fiction programming in a variety of formats for TNT is very exciting,” Scott said, who also was an EP on TNT’s 2007 CIA miniseries The Company. “This genre is one of my favorites, and there are an infinite amount of original and innovative story ideas out there that we are looking forward to exploring with TNT. It is very exciting for all of us.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, EVP Original Programming at TNT: “We’re looking to create a programming block filled with the kind of imaginative, awe-inspiring storytelling that has made science fiction such a beloved and enduring genre. Ridley Scott has created some of the best and most popular science-fiction movies of all time, and we look forward to bringing his fans even more of his smart, sophisticated stories.”