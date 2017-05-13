Rick Eid is leaving NBC crime drama Law & Order: SVU after a one-year showrunner stint but staying in the Dick Wolf family. He will be moving over to take the reins of Chicago PD as executive producer/showrunner, succeeding Matt Olmstead, who left and is now under an overall deal at ABC Studios. Eid is under an overall deal with Universal TV, the studio behind both Law & Order: SVU and the Chicago franchise. Search is underway for a new SVU showrunner.

Eid has a history with Wolf, having previously served as co-executive producer on the mothership Law & Order series and co-created Conviction for NBC. Before joining SVU, he served as executive producer on CBS’ Hostages and showrunner on TNT’s Dark Blue.

Chicago PD, co-created by Wolf and Olmstead, was just renewed for a fifth season; SVU was picked up for Season 19.

Eid is repped by WME.