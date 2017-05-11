Richard E. Grant, Jeremy Irvine and Sam Neill are set to join historical action drama The Guinea Pig Club, written by Mike Riddell. The Bank Job’s Roger Donaldson is in final negotiations to direct. Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International is handling worldwide rights, excluding Australia and New Zealand, and will launch sales on the project in Cannes next week.

Tim Sanders, the New Zealand-based producer who has worked on Peter Jackson’s The Frighteners and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring as well as Oscar-nominated Whale Rider, produces for Field Theory while Penny Wolf is exec producing. Project is expected to begin shooting in New Zealand in early 2018.

The Guinea Pig Club tells the remarkable true story of maverick surgeon Archie McIndoe (Grant) who, at the height of World War II, defied the British establishment with his radical methods aimed at healing the severely burned bodies – and more importantly the tortured souls – of Britain’s heroic Royal Air Force pilots. In doing so, he risks his career, his reputation and his marriage.

Donaldson is the director behind Tom Cruise classic Cocktail and has helmed recent projects such as Lionsgate’s The Bank Job, Buena Vista’s The Recruit with Al Pacino and Colin Farrell and The November Man with Pierce Brosnan.

Grant recently appeared in Fox/Marvel’s Logan and Fox Searchlight’s Jackie while Irvine, who broke out with his role in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse, can next be seen in Billionaire Boys Club with Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts and Kevin Spacey as well as upcoming The Professor and the Madman with Sean Penn and Mel Gibson. Neill is known for his roles in Jurassic Park and The Piano and next up in Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Field Theory’s further credits include TV series Top of the Lake and Top of the Lake: China Girl, the latter of which is screening in Cannes.