NBC has wrapped its new drama series orders with a nod to the last remaining pilot in contention, Reverie, from the Extant team of creator Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV. It joins Rise, The Brave (fka For God And Country) and Good Girls, picked up this week, and the straight-to-series Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders.

Sarah Shahi stars in Reverie which, like Extant, Reverie originated as a spec. Penned by Fisher, it is described as a grounded thriller that follows Mara Kint (Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when she’s brought in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual-reality program in which you can literally live your dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself. Dennis Haysbert, Jessica Lu, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Kathryn Morris co-star.

Fisher executive produces with fellow Extant executive producers, his manager Brooklyn Weaver and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Jaume Collet-Serra was director/executive producer on the pilot. Tom Szentgyorgyi is a consulting producer. Universal TV produces with Amblin.

This marks the second series for Fisher, who was an unknown writer when sci-fi spec Extant won an online screenwriting contest and was picked up by Amblin TV, sparking a bidding war before landing at CBS with a straight-to-series order with Halle Berry signing on to star.

On broadcast, Amblin TV has CBS drama Bull, which has been renewed for a second season.