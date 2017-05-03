Refinery29, the digital media company aimed at young women, unveiled a slate of new programming at its NewFronts presentation Wednesday in New York. With the theme “Our Party Is Women,” the company announced projects with Willow Smith, Zosia Mamet, Rashida Jones, Chloe x Halle, Evan Rachel Wood and her band Rebel and a Basketcase, and Sasheer Zamata.

The company’s programming strategy is structured around three categories: Long-form content; new, expanded channels and returning franchises; and live events.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for Refinery29 as today, our 12-year old brand has more purpose and meaning than ever before,” said Philippe von Borries, co-founder and co-CEO of Refinery29. “By leading with an optimistic voice and working with brands that stand by our mission, we have built an inclusive community that strives to inspire and service women globally. This year, we’re committed to expanding our reach in new ways by building a world-wide video business, creating

global events and strengthening our television production arm.”

Genres for the new programming for 2017 will range from comedy to music, style and beauty, to global social issues. Content will be distributed across Refinery29’ network of social and long-form distribution partners, which reaches a global footprint of more than 500 million, according to the company.

“I am privileged to commission, create and broadcast purposeful content that tells the many stories of female power and potential,” says Amy Emmerich, chief content officer of Refinery29. “This year demonstrates that these critical representations of women are not only what the audience craves but also what they demand, and that servicing them is also good business. We are hitting new levels of brand recall with our audience, and our programming slate embodies this enduring commitment to our mission of putting all women first. Put simply, this isn’t a time for business as usual—the audience expects more from us, and this slate, which offers experiences as well as focused category launches, delivers.”

Refinery29’s 2017 programming slate includes: