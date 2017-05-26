UPDATE: That didn’t take long. Cohen Media Group has closed the deal on Redoubtable. I’m attaching the whole press release on the bottom of this morning’s break.

EXCLUSIVE, 6:32 AM PST: The Cannes distribution deals are still coming. I hear that Cohen Media Group is nearing a domestic distribution deal for Redoubtable. That’s the Cannes premiere film by The Artist helmer Michel Hazanavicius-directed drama that stars Louis Garrel, Stacy Martin, and Berenice Bejo. Florence Gastaud, Riad Sattouf and Hazanavicius produced. This is the French-language romantic drama set in Paris 1967 during the production of La Chinoise, where director Jean-Luc Godard falls in love with 17-year old actress Anne Wiazemsky. CMG has been the distributor I heard was in the mix since it premiered last Friday in the Competition, Sales section of Cannes. Awaiting confirmation on a deal that was brokered by CAA, and Wild Bunch. Stay tuned.

CANNES (May 26, 2017) – Charles S. Cohen, Owner/Chairman and CEO of Cohen Media Group, today announced that CMG has acquired all North American distribution rights to REDOUBTABLE (Le Redoutable), a film about French New Wave icon, Jean-Luc Godard, fresh from its critically-acclaimed premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film is currently in competition. Directed by Academy Award-winning Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) the film stars Louis Garrel (The Dreamers) as Godard and Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac vol. 1 & 2) as his second wife, Anne Wiazemsky.

John Kochman, Executive Vice President of Cohen Media Group, negotiated the agreement with Eva Diederix, Head of Sales for Paris-based Wild Bunch and CAA. It is set for a North American release in early 2018.

A portrait of the artist as an angry middle-aged revolutionary, REDOUBTABLE plunges into the drama surrounding the shooting of Godard’s controversial 1967 film, Le Chinoise, which starred his then-wife, Wiazemsky, and predicted the global student protests that erupted in 1968. An improbable, politically charged, romantic dramedy, REDOUBTABLE depicts the pivotal moment in Godard’s career when his commitment to revolutionary politics began to affect both his art and his personal life.

REDOUBTABLE (Le Redoutable) is written and directed by Michel Hazanavicius, whose The Artist became the most-lauded movie in French cinema, winning Best Film and Best Director among its five Academy Awards, as well as multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globe Awards.

Charles S. Cohen said, “We’re thrilled to work with Michel Hazanavicius and we’re especially excited to give this important film a release in North America. Godard is undoubtedly one of the most iconic, revered cinematic talents in the history of cinema.”

Speaking for Wild Bunch, Eva Diederix added, “Cohen Media Group is a redoutable — fearless — distributor and we’re thrilled to be working with them. They have become a great home for the talents we represent and we know they will assure the film the success it deserves in America.”