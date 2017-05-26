We’ve gotten a look at the long-awaited Love Actually short film sequel which aired last night on NBC’s Red Nose Day special.

The short, which originally aired two months ago as part of the UK’s Red Nose Day, features familiar faces from the original film, including Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster back on the Thames park bench. We see Keira Knightley opening her front door to Andrew Lincoln and his cue cards (“How do you like the beard?”; yes, the characters have aged a bit). Also featured are Rowan Atkinson, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Laura Linney, and cameos by Patrick Dempsey and Kate Moss.

The short wraps with Hugh Grant, back as the UK prime minister, reflecting on the state of things in the world: “Usain Bolt has run his last Olympics, the Harry Potter films are finished, Piers Morgan is still alive.” However, “Metallica’s album is an absolute cracker. And on a deeper level, I’m optimistic. Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery, too. Wherever you see ordinary people in need, you see extraordinary people come to their aid.”

This all came about thanks to the original film’s writer-director Richard Curtis, co-founder of Comic Relief, the charity that organized Red Nose Day, to raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty in America and around the world. The effort has brought in more than $1 billion in donations worldwide.

Watch the video above and enjoy.