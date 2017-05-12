EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky Distribution has released the trailer to Sanjeev Sirpal’s vacation-turned-disaster comedy Random Tropical Paradise. Starring Bryan Greenberg, Brooks Wheelan, and Spencer Grammer, the pic will bow in theaters and on-demand June 9.

Greenberg plays Harry Fluder, who had a seemingly perfect life until he catches his fiancee having an affair at their wedding. With the honeymoon already paid for, Harry and his best man Howie (Wheelan) embark on a “homie-moon,” which turns into an all-out bonkers adventure involving sex, drugs, and mafia intrigue.

Brittany Furlan, Beth Littleford, Kyle Kinane, Jessica Lowe, Ayden Mayeri, Alphonso McAuley, Caitlin McHugh and Joe Pantoliano co-star.

Check out the trailer above.