EXCLUSIVE: Rafe Spall has been set to star in upcoming comedy-drama Denmark, directed by Adrian Shergold (Persuasion, Funny Cow).

Story follows a man’s decision to leave behind his dreary life and start afresh. Spall will play Herb, a down-on-his-luck Welshman with no job, horrible neighbors and even worse prospects. When he discovers that Danish convicts live a luxurious life he could only dream of, he finally feels that he has something to aspire to: a life in Denmark as a prisoner.

BBC Films developed the project and it’s produced by Hyde Park oOn Hudson producer David Aukin as well as Ed Talfan. BBC Films’ Joe Oppenheimer is exec producing. West End Films is launching sales on the project to buyers in Cannes this week.

The well-respected British actor Spall boasts a diverse credit list having featured in titles such as Adam McKay’s Oscar-winning The Big Short, Ridley Scott’s Prometheus and family films such as Steven Spielberg’s The BFG and Swallows And Amazons. He broke into the scene with roles in Brit cult comedy titles such as Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz, both with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and he’s also starred alongside Rose Byrne and Anna Faris in Working Title’s romantic comedy I Give It A Year.

Spall is in production on J.A. Bayona’s untitled Jurassic World sequel for Universal.

He was recently nominated for an Olivier award for his role in the National Theatre’s Hedda Gabler, in which he starred opposite Ruth Wilson.

Spall is repped by Troika in the UK and UTA in the U.S.