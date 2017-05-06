Quinn O’Hara, an actress who had uncredited bombshell roles in a string of Jerry Lewis comedies but is best remembered by beach movie aficionados for her appearance in 1966’s The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini, died in Los Angeles yesterday. She was 76.

Her death was announced on Facebook by her friend and page administrator Joel B. Gibson.

Though her Ghost bikini wasn’t invisible, it certainly was small, and shiny. With her long red hair cascading over her shoulder, O’Hara memorably graced the Don Weis-directed drive-in favorite with the comically sultry “Don’t Try To Fight It Baby,” sung to a haunted suit of armor. “Just take a look into my…eyes,” she cooed in a Marilyn Monroe-like whisper.

In addition to the ’60s Lewis comedies – The Errand Boy, Who’s Minding the Store and The Patsy – O’Hara appeared in numerous TV shows of the era, from I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster and The Real McCoys to The Beverly Hillbillies, Burke’s Law, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, My Three Sons and, in the late ’70s, One Day at a Time and CHiPs, among many others. She later appeared in a 1998 episode of NYPD Blue and, in 2005, Las Vegas.

According to Gibson, O’Hara was born January 3, 1941, in Edinburgh, Scotland. No cause of death was given. She is survived by husband William Kirk.