Emmy nominee Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue, Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless), Alimi Ballard (The Catch, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and Margot Bingham (Boardwalk Empire) are set for recurring roles on the second season of OWN’s praised drama series Queen Sugar. In addition, Julie Dash joins Season 2 as part of an all-female directorial team handpicked by creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay.

In Season 2, Bordelon siblings Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) struggle to move forward with their lives as they strive to honor the legacy of their father following his unexpected passing. Together, they must learn to rely on one another as they navigate their tenuous bonds as family. Cast also includes Nicholas L. Ashe (Micah), Omar J. Dorsey (Hollywood), Dondré T. Whitfield (Remy), Timon Kyle Durrett (Davis), Bianca Lawson (Darla), Ethan Hutchison (Blue), and Tina Lifford (Aunt Violet). Additionally, guest star Henry G. Sanders recurs as Prosper Denton.

Lawrence will play Lorna, the mother of Charley Bordelon. Sophisticated, charismatic, and complicated, Lorna is a successful, self-motivated businesswoman who raised her daughter to never settle for second best. Ballard will portray Dr. Robert Dubois, an epidemiologist who works at The Center for American Progress. Sincere, charming and intellectual, Dr. Dubois makes a lasting impression on Nova. Bingham is Tamar Judith, a cool and confident pop singer who crosses paths with Davis.

Dash broke through racial and gender boundaries 26 years ago with her Sundance award-winning film Daughters of the Dust, and she became the first African-American woman to have a wide theatrical release of her feature film. Most recently, Dash is the recipient of the New York Film Critics Special Award; the 2017 Robert Smalls Merit and Achievement Award; and the Visionary Award from Women in Film, Washington DC. She is also currently in production on a feature-length documentary about Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor, a world-renowned author, performer and chef from rural South Carolina who has led a remarkably unique and complex life. The film is based upon Grosvenor’s bestselling work, Vibration Cooking: or, the Travel Notes of a Geechee Girl.

Queen Sugar is produced for OWN by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Monica Macer and Oprah Winfrey. The series is inspired by the book by Natalie Baszile.