The Season 2 trailer for OWN’s Queen Sugar starts with a prayer for the departed patriarch but quickly pivots to the matter at hand: “The mill is just the start. Queen Sugar will be a major brand someday.”

Yes, the Bordelons are back, and the sophomore session will see Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) struggle to move forward with their lives as they strive to honor the legacy of their father after his unexpected passing.

OWN

Here is the setup: Charley relocates to Saint Josephine Parish to help run the family business. As the only black female sugarcane mill owner, she must fight to regain her independence while rebuilding her relationships with her estranged siblings. Ralph Angel struggles to transform from a formerly incarcerated single father to a landowner in the eyes of his family as he tries to re-establish a relationship with his son’s mother. Nova finds herself torn between her activism and her desire to be loved. As the season unfolds, the Bordelons must learn to rely on one another as they navigate the new reality into which they’ve been thrust.

Created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar won the Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Former Nashville co-executive producer Monica Macer join as showrunner for Season 2. It launches on Tuesday, June 20, and continues the next night. The series’ regular slot then will 10 PM Wednesdays. Check out the trailer above.