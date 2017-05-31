It’s official: Quarry will not be returning to Cinemax for a second season. Series co-creator Michael D. Fuller made the announcement in a lengthy blog post.

Vietnam-era drama Quarry and Robert Kirkman’s horror drama Outcast, which went through a pilot stage, were caught in the middle of an original programming strategy shift at Cinemax, which late last year opted to return to the type of fare that launched its push into original primetime series: high-octane, action, pulpy, straight-to-series dramas done in a cost-effective way primarily as international co-productions.

Quarry will not be producing a second season, and Cinemax has yet to schedule the filmed second season of Outcast. The network gave permission to its international partner, Fox International Channels, to air Season 2 first, and the drama premiered oversees last month.

Here is what Fuller said about Quarry‘s cancellation by Cinemax after one eight-episode season and efforts to find a new home. He created the neo-noir crime with Graham Gordy based on Max Allan Collins’ book series.

And so, after a protracted and agonizing process, we have final confirmation that Quarry will not be returning to television, There were several factors that contributed to the show’s ultimate fate, but a regime change at HBO and a re-(re?)-branding at Cinemax were of particular significance; we attempted to find another home for the show but were unable to do so. By virtually every metric (ratings, critical response) the show succeeded in all the ways a show needs to for a second season, but, as the erstwhile Head Ball Coach of my beloved Gamecocks was fond of saying, “it is what it is”. TV’s tough and life is tougher, and like the titular character of the show, the series itself was ultimately the victim of a system that is relentlessly unforgiving.

Fuller describes the project’s road to the screen, which started with him and Gordy coming across Collins’ Quarry novels in December 2011. The show was sold Cinemax in spring 2013, with the pilot shot in that summer, a series greenlighted in summer 2014 and a fall 2016 premiere. “Half-a-decade for what ultimately amounted to one season of television that I am immensely proud of personally and professionally,” Fuller wrote.

He goes on to provide a glimpse of their plans for a six-episode Season 2, which already had been written: