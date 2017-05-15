NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation today featured Blumhouse topper Jason Blum who talked about the upcoming Purge series.

From Blumhouse Television, a co-venture with ITV Studios, and Universal Cable Productions, Purge is slated to run on both USA Network and Syfy in 2018 when a fourth movie in the Blumhouse/Universal franchise will also be released.

Written, directed and executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco, the series had been described as “an entirely new chapter in America’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness.”

Blum today shed light on the premiere of the series with more details. “It will reveal to the fans what happens the other 364 days of the year and how that law affects people,” he said.

Platinum Dunes and DeMonaco’s longtime producing partner Sebastien K. Lemercier will also executive produce the series.

The feature Purge franchise — about one day each year when murder and mayhem is legalized — has been on the rise, hatching its highest-grossing effort so far with the most recent third movie, The Purge: Election Year.