Zero surprise here, but we need to close the loop on these three. CBS drama series Pure Genius, Doubt and Training Day have been canceled. Neither appeared on the network’s 2017-18 slate of new and returning series released today (and neither was expected to).

Training Day, a follow-up to Antoine Fuqua’s acclaimed 2001 movie, was moved to Saturdays from its original Thursday time slot halfway through its season. The series, which also tragically lost its star Bill Paxton, got off to a slow start, with a 0.9 Live+same day rating in 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers for its premiere. After a few weeks of declines, ratings inched up immediately following Paxton’s death, before dipping again. The low ratings, combined with Paxton’s death, virtually assured the series would not return.

Midseason legal drama Doubt, starring Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, was pulled from the schedule after only two airings, which equalled a cancellation. The series, which made TV history as the first broadcast series with a regular transgender character played by a transgender actor, Cox, got off to a disappointing ratings start, opening to a 0.8 Live+same day rating among adults 18-49 and 5.29 million viewers — the lowest CBS Live+SD in-season drama series debut in the demo. It dropped -25% in the second week to a 0.6 in the demo and 4 million viewers (L+SD) in what turned out to be the series’ final airing.

Medical drama series Pure Genius was the lowest-rated among all of the network’s new fall series last season, and did not get additional episodes beyond it’s original 13-episode order. While theoretically it remained in contention for a season 2 renewal, its chances were never considered realistic.