One of USA Network’s longest-running series, Psych, will be coming back to the network with a holiday movie . The film, from Universal Cable Productions, hails from Psych creator Steve Frank and will feature the series’ core cast led by James Roday and Dulé Hill.

Fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (Roday) and his best friend, Burton “Gus” Guster (Hill), will team up once again for the two-hour Psych: The Movie, which will start production next week for a premiere in December 2017. Franks co-wrote the movie with Roday and will also direct the special.

Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen) and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) will also return for the movie, which picks up three years after the series finale as the gang reunites after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.

“Psych is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays.” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

Ever since Psych ended its successful eight-season run on USA, there has been talk about reuniting the cast for a movie. While USA also attempted a reunion movie for its first hit original series, Monk, which was never made for budgetary reasons, the Psych movie has come to fruition. It helps that Psych is produced by USA sibling UCP.

“Psych has an absolutely phenomenal and constantly refreshing fan base,” said UCP president Jeff Wachtel. “Steve, James, Dulé and the rest of the gang are all returning for a delightful holiday movie that will not – nay, dare not – disappoint!”

Psych: The Movie is executive produced by Franks, Roday and Hill, along with Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak via Tagline Pictures. The special is from Universal Cable Productions in association with Tagline.