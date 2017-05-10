The PGA’s Produced By Conference has added a slew of names to the lineup for its ninth edition set for June 10-11 on the 20th Century Fox lot in Century City. Among the highlights: three Conversations With panels are rounded out: Norman Lear will Jordan Peele, Bruce Cohen will join Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, and John Wells will join Damien Chazelle.

Conference organizers also unveiled its list of mentors for this year’s event tailored to producers and featuring mentor roundtables, workshops and networking events.

Here are the speakers-list additions, followed by the mentors on tap for the roundtables:

Doug Belgrad, CEO, 2.0 Entertainment, “Peter Rabbit,” “Bad Boys 3”

Janet Brown, EVP, Distribution, Gunpowder & Sky

Gloria Calderon-Kellett, “One Day at a Time,” “How I Met Your Mother”

Bruce Cohen, “American Beauty,” “When We Rise”

Bob Eicholtz, CTO, Technicolor Production Services

DeVon Franklin, “Miracles from Haven,” “The Star”

Carolyn Giardina, Tech Editor, The Hollywood Reporter

Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic USA

Pete Hammond, Awards Editor & Columnist, Deadline

Jeffrey Hirsch, Chief Operating Officer, Starz

Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television

Matt Kaplan, President, Awesomeness Films

Jody Kelley, Entertainment Underwriting Specialist, Chubb Group of Insurance Companies

Rachel Klein, Producer/CEO, Fire Starter Studios; “30 for 30 The Fab Five,” “NEA: United States of Arts”

Norman Lear, CEO, Act III Productions, “One Day at a Time,” “All of the Above”

Phil Lelyveld, USC Entertainment Technology Center

Michael Levy, VP Business Development, Chainsaw

Joe Lewis, Head, Comedy, Drama & VR, Amazon

Steve Lucas, CEO, Across Realities

David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company

Mary Ann Marino, Head of Physical Production, Amazon Studios; “The Man in the High Castle,” “Last Flag Flying”

Will Mason, Co-Founder/President, Upload VR

Chris Moore, Principal, The Media Farm; “Manchester by the Sea,” “Project Greenlight”

Vanessa Morrison, President, 20th Century Fox Animation

Ginny Nugent, Senior Vice President, HBO West Coast Production; “Silicon Valley,” “Fahrenheit 451”

Brian O’Shea, CEO, The Exchange; “Drive,” “Rabbit Hole”

Frank Patterson, President, Pinewood Atlanta Studios

Kathy Petty, Vice President, Production Finance, Universal Pictures

Sarah Platt, International Engagement & Business Development, Wanda Studios; “Rules Don’t Apply,” “Source Code”

Malia Probst, Director of Brand Development, VRScout

Rena Ronson, Head of UTA Independent Film Group

Sarah Schechter, President, Film & Television, Berlanti Productions; “Riverdale,” “Supergirl”

Dr. Paula Schoen, Consulting Physician, Entertainment Industry Physicians

Mark Schwartzbard, DP, “Love,” “Master of None”

Ty Warren, Vice President, Worldwide Physical Production, Netflix; “Stranger Things,” “The Crown”

John Wells, Principal, John Wells Productions, “Shameless,” “The West Wing”

Steven Wolfe, CEO/Producer, Sneak Preview Entertainment; “500 Days of Summer,” “Twin Falls Idaho”

Here is the mentor list:

Matt Baer, President, Matt Baer Films, “Unbroken”, “Maggie”

Bob Boden, EVP, Production & Development, Entertainment Studios

Ian Bryce, Principal, Ian Bryce Productions; “Transformers” franchise, “Saving Private Ryan”

Lydia Dean Pilcher, CEO/Producer, Cine Mosaic, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “Queen of Katwe”

Tracey Edmonds, CEO and President, Edmonds Entertainment; Co-Host, Extra; “Jumping the Broom,” “With this Ring”

Misha Green, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, WGN America’s “Underground”

Gary Lucchesi, President of the Producers Guild of America; “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Million Dollar Baby”

Lori McCreary, President of the Producers Guild of America; INVICTUS, “Madam Secretary”

Joe Pokaski, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, WGN America’s “Underground”

Hal Sadoff, CEO, Silver Pictures Entertainment