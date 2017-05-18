BBC Two has commissioned fictional single drama Diana and I, about the impact Princess Diana’s death had on people’s lives. It’s produced by Big Talk Productions and written by Mrs. Brown and The Last King of Scotland scribe Jeremy Brock.

The Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo is set to direct. It tells the story from the point of view of four ordinary people and is set across the week that followed her tragic death on August 31, 1997. The characters’ fictional stories – a mother, a son, a wife and a boyfriend – will be told in parallel but at times interlinked. Each will lift the lid on one extraordinary week in time, covering the tumultuous events that followed from that fateful day until Diana’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Tamsin Greig, Nico Mirallegro, Kiran Sonia Sawar and Laurie Davidson star alongside Gemma Jones, Neil Morrissey, Tuppence Middleton, Charlotte Hope, Asif Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Gordon Sinclair and Roshan Seth.

“I was compelled by the impact that incredible week had on all of us who remember it, whether royalist or not,” said Brock. “I wanted to explore the lives of four ordinary people and how they internalised their memories of Diana in the aftermath of her death.

“The week following her fatal car crash was a week like no other before. It catapulted many of us into emotional states we rarely visit, leaving us open to new insights and new experiences. Diana & I is categorically not a film written in memoriam. It’s a celebration of what it’s like to be human – good and bad – in the unexpurgated and improvisatory shock of real life.”

Controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger said: “Jeremy has written a deeply emotional and evocative script which examines the impact of the Princess of Wales’ tragic death on four individuals and on us all. Peter Cattaneo and the brilliant team at Big Talk have assembled a wonderful cast and I cannot wait to see Jeremy’s vision brought to life on BBC Two.”

Diana & I (1×90) has been commissioned by Patrick Holland and Wenger and will be produced by Big Talk Productions for BBC Two. Karen Lewis produces and exec producers are Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, Luke Alkin and Simon Curtis for Big Talk, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC and Brock. International rights are being repped by WME.