Wolfe Releasing has acquired Princess Cyd, the coming-of-age drama from director Stephen Cone starring Rebecca Spence and Jessie Pinnick. The distributor made the deal ahead of the pic’s world premiere tomorrow at the Maryland Film Festival. A theatrical and digital release later this year is planned. The pic follows 16-year-old athlete Cyd Loughlin (Pinnick) while visiting her novelist aunt (Spence) in Chicago over the summer. Eager to escape life with her depressive single father, Cyd falls for a girl in the neighborhood, while she and her aunt gently challenge each other in the realms of sex and spirit. Grace Hahn, Madison Ginsberg and Cone are producers. The agreement reunites Cone and Wolfe, which also put out the director’s Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party and The Wise Kids. Wolfe president Jim Stephens and Cone negotiated the new deal.

CineTel Films has acquired worldwide rights to The Toybox, a supernatural thriller starring Denise Richards and Mischa Barton that just wrapped production. The Tom Nagel-directed pic centers on a family driving cross-country on vacation to reconcile but soon find they’re not alone, becoming stranded in a desert with a supernatural force that is killing them off. Nagel and Jeff Denton penned the screenplay, with Brian Nagel and Jeff Miller contributing to the story; the foursome also produced.