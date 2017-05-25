Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will executive produce the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Stephen Colbert in September, CBS and The Television Academy announced today.

The live broadcast on September 17 marks the team’s first time producing the Emmy Awards, but Weiss’ sixth time as director. The team has produced the Emmy-winning Tony Awards for the last 13 consecutive years.

“Glenn and Ricky have done outstanding work with CBS on The Tony Awards and The Kennedy Center Honors,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment, adding that the team “has produced some of the most unforgettable TV moments.”

Hayma Washington, Television Academy Chairman and CEO, said, “Glenn’s exceptional direction of past Emmy Awards, along with his and Ricky’s collective experience producing some of the most widely acclaimed television specials, ensures that the 69th Emmys will be as dynamic and entertaining as the vibrant television landscape.”

The Primetime Emmy Awards airs live from L.A’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 17, 8-11 PM ET/5-8 PM PT on CBS. Weiss and Kirshner will be exec producers, with Weiss directing. Chris Licht, executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, is a producer.

In addition to the Tony Awards and Kennedy Center Honors, White Cherry has also produced Super Bowl Halftime Shows, the Democratic National Convention and Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, among many other live events.